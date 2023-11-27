LOOK: Full video of Sean Strickland, alleged domestic abuser standoff released
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland pointed a gun at a man he thought was trying to break into his home.
By Amy Kaplan
Over the weekend UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland shared an edited clip of a man running and hiding between two cars in his driveway. At the time, Strickland said he thought the man was trying to rob him or steal his car.
"Checked my ring last night and thought he was stealing my car or trying to break in... What would you of done??? I need full coverage on my truck lol!!! Also really nice guy," he wrote in the initial post. He also explained in the comments, "so he was being chased by security, the story was that he hit his sister, took off shredded his tire and his vehicle got disabled and went on foot..... He said none of that happened.... lmao security waited for the cops for 2 hours then let him go. I wanna post the rest but I want to blur his face... lol."
Then, on Monday, he released the full video, where you can see Strickland pointing a gun at him and pushing him to ground while they waited for police to arrive.
His second caption reads, "Here's what I know.... The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car. He was arrested."
Strickland is outspoken about having firearms and has even said he "daydreams" of killing someone some day, so it's a miracle this man lived through the encounter.