LOOK: Fans think Anderson Silva looks unrecognizable in recent photo
Anderson Silva is turning heads with his new Instagram selfie.
By Amy Kaplan
On Nov. 3, former UFC champion Anderson Silva posted a selfie on his Instagram account and instantly confused fans. The caption was a quote from his uncle (in Portuguese) but the photo looked nothing like his traditional image and fans had questions.
Some fans were confused and thought, due to the caption, that it was his uncle. But it appears as though the smiling bearded husky man is, in fact, one of the greatest martial artists of all time.
Someone complimented Silva on his beard, and he replied with thanks, implying that it was him in the photo.
"Bro, that beard looks great," the person wrote. Silva replied, "thank you sis. have a great Friday."
Many of the comments were in Portugues, but thanks to Google Translate we know the Brazilian fans were just as confused as us.
"Is it you or your uncle in the picture?!" someone asked. Others chimed in writing, "I had that same doubt!"
Someone else asked, "Did this guy eat Anderson?" Someone else said, "Unrecognizable" and someone replied, "too unrecognizable brother lol slk I thought it was the uncle."
Someone else joked, "If [Jon Jones] and [Daniel Cormier] had a baby." Another fan seems to have the same thoughts and commented, "I thought bro was Jon jones."
Silva retired from MMA in 2020 after getting finished by Uriah Hall. He then boxed a few times defeating Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz before losing to Jake Pau in October 2022. A movie about his life is set to air in Brazil on Nov. 16.