LOOK: Conor McGregor roasts Islam Makhachev, fans respond (Photo)
Conor McGregor is going after Islam Makhachev after he was awarded the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC ranking.
By Amy Kaplan
The feud between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't dead quite yet. Nurmagomedov may have retired from the sport and left the public eye, but his friend and teammate Islam Makhachev is still making headlines.
The new UFC pound-for-pound rankings were updated and Makhachev bumped UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones out of the No. 1 spot and clearly, McGregor is slaty about it.
"Ko’d unconscious and caught on steroids. MMA’s current p4p no1. What a sport," McGregor wrote alongside several screenshots.
McGregor pointed out a failed drug test that Makhachev had in 2016, but failed to point out that he had been cleared from that test failure by USADA.
In July 2016, MMA Fighting reported that "the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Wednesday that UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev had been found "without fault or negligence" for an out-of-competition drug test administered on April 4 that popped positive for the banned substance meldonium. As a result, Makhachev will not face further punishment for his positive test."
Fans backed up Islam Makhachev against Conor McGregor 'The gall of this dude to talk about anyone on steroids'
The fans were not happy with McGregor for the slight to Makhachev.
"Coming from a man who got put to sleep in one fight and was then getting his head caved in by Dustin," someone tweeted. "Little rodent."
Someone else wrote, "The gall of this dude to talk about anyone on steroids couldn't mark his brass neck with a blowtorch."
"This guy talking about steroids," a fan tweeted. "god knows the outcome if they tested this guy right now."
Another fan wrote, "I wouldn't talk if I was you Conor. Last I checked Khabib made you beg for mercy, tap & then whooped your whole crew. Then [Islam] jabbed you up. Nurse your broken leg, enjoy your money, take your steroids & pipe down ya big baby. That or make the fight."
It doesn't look like this back-and-forth with Nurmagomedov or his team will ever end, at least if McGregor has anything to say about it.