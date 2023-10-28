LOOK: Conor McGregor, Kanye West, Eminem, other celebrities are at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
See what athletes and celebrities made the trip to Saudi Arabia for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
Everyone is watching the potentially historic fight between boxing champion Tyson Fury and MMA champion Francis Ngannou.
Despite the distance, many A-list celebrities and athletes traveled to Saudi Arabia to witness the fight first-hand.
Some of the high-profile names that joined former two-division champion Conor McGregor ringside are Chuck Liddell, Junior dos Santos, Manny Pacquiao, and Cristiano Ronaldo. WWE head honcho Vince McMahon and the Undertaker also arrived together on the red carpet.
Eminem and Kanye West are also in attendance for the big boxing fight.
We'll update this throughout the night as more celebrities are identified.