Logan Paul gifts Dillon Danis a NSFW birthday cake during press conference (VIDEO)
Logan Paul predicted Dillon Danis would be knocked out with a special birthday cake.
By Amy Kaplan
Logan Paul heard that it was Dillon Danis' birthday on Tuesday and acted accordingly.
During the pre-fight press conference for their upcoming boxing bout, Paul presented a cake to Danis which depicted him knocked out and featured a prominent vagina, which Paul called Danis' "camel toe."
"Knocked out in his full glory on the floor," Paul said as the cake was being carried out to the tables. "Just like he'll be Oct. 14."
He then began singing happy birthday to Danis.
Things escalated as John Fury, the father of the main even fighter Tommy Fury, warned Paul not to throw cake at Danis as they were between Paul and Danis.
Of course, cake was then thrown and all hell broke loose. Eventually everyone was escorted offstage but not before Paul chucked the head of the cake at Danis.