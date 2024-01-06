Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 13 fight card, start time, channel guide
Everything you need to know about Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 13.
By Amy Kaplan
There's no UFC again this week but Lights Out Xtreme Fighting will be hosting a fight card, you can watch in it's place.
The Los Angeles area promotion, helmed by NFL All-Pro and San Diego Chargers’ legend, Shawne Merriman brings fans a free fight card on Saturday, Jan. 6
The main event will feature a flyweight title fight between Gilbert Nakatini (4-1-0) and Enrique Marte (1-2-0).
Here's everything you need to know about the card.
What: Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 13
Where: Thunder Studios, Long Beach, CA
Date: Jan. 6, 2024
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Watch: Stream for free on Fubo Sports (available on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TV)
Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 13 fight card
- Gilbert Nakatini vs. Enrique Marte
- Jake Woodley. vs. Angel Ramirez
- Sad Ul-Hasan vs. Jose Matuz
- Tre Alvarado vs. Slvatore Bruno
- Anthony DeDilva vs. Bryany Shell
- Chris Pena vs. Ray Ostrander
- Andrew Campos vs. Daniel Renteria - Amateur
- Tony Whitfield vs. Brandon Lazcano - Amateur
- Andrew Tran vs. Lance Martinez - Amateur