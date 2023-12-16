LFA 173 live results (updated)
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, during the UFC 296 and MMA Awards weekend, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted a big card in their return to Las Vegas, NV. The promotion hasn't been to the fight city in many years and made sure to put on a banger of a card for their homecoming.
Headlining the card is a middleweight championship fight between Azamat Bekoev and Lucas Fernando and in the co-main, an interim title fight will take place between Natasha Kuziutina and Giovanna Canuto.
Follow along with FanSided MMA for all the live results throughout the night.
Main card
- Natasha Kuziutina defeated Giovanna Canuto via unanimous decision (48-46 x3)
- Mitch Ramirez defeated Aireon Tavares via TKO, Round 1 - 2:19
- Alfonso Leyva defeated Sarek Shields via KO (knee), Round 2 - 2:51
- Jordan Harris defeated Aupuni Pagaoa via TKO, Round 1 - 3:23
- Trent Miller defeated Oseyiomon Oiyemhonlan via submission (guillotine), Round 1 - 3:03
Azamat Bekoev defeated Lucas Fernando via unanimous decision (50-45, 48-47, 49-46)
Prelims
- Eduardo Penha defeated Ronny Hauser via submission, Round 2 - 4:20
- Ilay Barzilay defeated Tyler Jones via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Shad Walters defeated Patrick Cornett via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:36
- Shane Shapiro defeated Pat Jones via submission (arm triangle), Round 2 - 2:17