Kyler Murray wins the night with epic UFC 300 tweet
Kyler Murray was sitting next to former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 300 and he made the most of it.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 300 was an epic night of fights with insane knockouts, crazy fights, stunning submissions, and storylines galore. But a tweet from one celebrity in attendance has been going viral and we're totally here for it.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was sitting next to former flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko for the event and they were caught on the broadcast. The NFL quickly screenshot the moment and tweeted, "My date is whooping any of yall’s a*s." And he's not wrong.
Shevchenko is known for being incredibly talented in and out of the cage. She's a gun fan and takes no trash talk from anyone. She's the perfect bodyguard for the 200-something-pound professional athlete.
Is Kyler Murray really dating Valentina Shevchenko?
The fans loved the joke he made and left hundreds of comments on the post. One fan wrote, "Add this to the list of things I wasn’t expecting today" while another tweeted, "She’s a bad a*s, solid catch sir." He's of course joking, they were not there together.
Shevchenko was in town due to filing The Ultimate Fighter season 32 alongside rival, Alexa Grasso. The women are coaches for the upcoming season which is expected to debut this summer.
Murray was one of many celebrities Octagon-side for the historic UFC 300 fight card. Also spotted in the crowd was Mike Tyson, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with staples Jared Leto, Theo Von, and more.
Many fans spotted the pair sitting side by side and reacted on social media.
Kyler Murray wants to win a Super Bowl
Murray reflected on his career in a recent interview ahead of UFC 300 and revealed how serious he is about winning a Super Bowl.
"Honestly man for me, to be blessed and in the NFL is a dream of mine to be where I'm at right now. So to be living that out - my biggest goal is to win Super Bowls. So we got to get there. As far as everything I've accomplished I'm not satisfied."
For you MMA fans unclear about just how big a deal Murray is, he's got a list of accomplishments that include winning the Heisman Trophy, being drafted as the No. 1 overall pick, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and multiple Pro Bowl nods. He's basically the Jon Jones of the Cardinals.