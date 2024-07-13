King Mo comes out of retirement, Ailin Perez slams Tracy Cortez & Alex Pereira wants Jon Jones
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
King Mo comes out of retirement for BKFC fight
Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal has announced he will come out of retirement to fight Dave Mundell at BKFC on Sept. 13.
King Mo as he's more commonly known, retired in 2019 after his stint with Bellator. He's a former Strikeforce champion and was one of my personal favorite fighters when I first starting covering the sport. I'm curious to see how he does with high-level bare-knuckle fighting especially after such a long layoff. I'm not exactly hyped about it, but I will watch and hope, for his sake, that he's making the right decision for his life.
Ailin Perez slams Tracy Cortez for almost missing weight
Ailin Perez took to social media to blast Tracy Cortez after she almost missed weight for her short-notice main event opportunity versus Rose Namajunas. “Wow @cortez MMA, you really had to cut your hair to make weight. You were giften an amazing opportunity to be a main event versus a former UFC champ and you barely made it. LOL. What a waste of an opportunity, you are showing your lack of preparation for a moment so big.”
I'm not quite sure what Perez is saying here. Cortez didn't miss weight and she didn't waste any opportunity. It seems to be that she is making the most of the opportunity and made a huge sacrifice to make sure she was able to fight. It seems to be that Perez is just jealous she didn't get the fight.
Alex Pereira wants Jon Jones at heavyweight or no one
After Alex Pereira won the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in close succession, fans began to call for him to fight at heavyweight too. He's not super pressed to fight in that weight class, but if he does, it has to be Jon Jones, or its not worth it for him, he said. “To be honest, heavyweight isn’t my goal, it isn’t my main focus. Tom Aspinall, not talking him as a fighter, I’m talking positions. I think I’m in another position now. It doesn’t make sense for me to fight for the interim belt, honestly.”
I don't blame Pereira for what he says and I think he's right. It doesn't make any sense for him to move up to a much bigger weight class for anything less than the undisputed title. Right now the heavyweight picture is so muddled, no one extra needs to be thrown in the mix.