Remember that time Kim Kardashian tried boxing?
Flashback and re-live the charity boxing match Kim Kardashian did.
By Amy Kaplan
It's funny to think about it now, but in 2009, reality TV star Kim Kardashian competed in a charity boxing match on her show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".
The premise of the episode was all Caitlyn Jenner's idea (then still identifying as Bruce Jenner). They auctioned off a chance to fight Kim for charity. Throughout the episode, Kim kept trying to get out of the match citing that she could lose work if she broke her nose. She explained she also had a Carls Jr. commerical to film.
Eventually though, she stepped into the ring with Tamara Frapasella, who picked Kim apart for the eventual win.
The event, aptly named the Kardashian Charity Knockout at Commerce Casino in CA reportedly raised over $10,000 for charity.
Rob Kardashian, Kim's brother and Bruce also competed. Rob was sent to the hospital with a concussion, while then 60-year-old Bruce came out victorious.
"It was absolutely insane [but] at the end of the day, we did this for charity and that's what counts," Kim wrote in her blog on E! Online at the time. "Rob is doing fine now and my black eye will be gone soon...I hope. You can try to bring the Kardashians down...but we're a strong family."
Imagine if this match happened now, something tells me she'd make a lot more than $10,000 for charity. Just a thought Kim.