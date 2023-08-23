Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the hardest puncher he’s ever faced (VIDEO)
Khabib Nurmagomedov says one of his former UFC opponents 'hit like a truck'.
By Amy Kaplan
Retired former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with Patrick Bet-David for an on-stage interview this week and had quite a few interesting things to say.
One of the less-controversial topics covered on the one-hour sit-down was who the UFC Hall of Famer felt was the hardest puncher he'd ever faced.
“I think it was Justin Gaethje,” Nurmagomedov said. “He hits like truck, but it was one thing what breaks like it was right uppercut and left hook, it was his best shot in the fight and I told him, ‘Brother, this is everything that you have?’ I was talk with him, it was conversation inside the cage. I like Justin Gaethje and I was talk with him after this combination, and end of the first round he start to like tire, and I told him, ‘This is jetlag because you come to Abu Dhabi one week before the fight, I’m here one month.’ I know where I was after one week because this is like desert. You have to be there at least a couple weeks before the fight. I know myself, one week when I come I cannot sleep.”
Nurmagomedov faced Gaethje in what would be his final UFC fight, though no one knew at the time. Following the win, Nurmagomedov announced that he'd made a promise to his mother that he'd stop fighting following the death of his father.
So far, he's kept the promise.
Unfortunately not everything Nurmagomedov talked about on the podcast went over well. His comments about gender caused a bit of a stir amongst the more liberal UFC fans.
Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals controversial opinions about gender identity
"I see only women and men. There is no between. Maybe kids. This is like, it’s crazy," he said (h/t FOX News for the transcription).
He then explained seeing gender neutral bathrooms and being confused.
"First time in my life, couple weeks ago, I was in California [at a coffee shop], I was like, I really wanted to go the bathroom. I was like, ‘Can I go to the bathroom?’ … Two bathrooms, all gender, all gender – I was like, ‘What is this? Where do I have to go?’ he said. "First time I see it, I stop for like five seconds, and I’m like, ‘Where’s woman, where’s man?’ I knocked on the door … anybody inside? I don’t know, man."
It's not surprising that Nurmagomedov would have these views considering where he was raised and how he grew up.
"I grew up in a very traditional place. It was a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I’m from big mountains and only have two genders," he said.