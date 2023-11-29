Kevin Holland responds to Michael Venom Page fight rumor (Video)
Kevin Holland says the UFC has not offered him any fights.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday, Nov. 28, a screenshot from a Dana White interview appeared to show that the UFC had plans to book Kevin Holland vs. Michael "Venom" Page for UFC 297.
MVP isn't signed to the UFC (that we are aware of) and no fight has been announced, but it's clear that it's at the very least, on the radar of the UFC.
After the image made the rounds, Holland took to social media to clear up the confusion.
"I haven't been offered any fights," Holland said. "That's what I'm going about. That's what everybody keeps hitting me up like, 'yo, are you fighting?' I haven't been offered any fights, like whatsoever. So it's like ... But. I'm too hood for my own good. They already know what the f**k I'm gonna say."
Page fought last for Bellator, where he's spent most of his MMA career. His last fight was a 26-second TKO of Goiti Yamauchi via leg kick at Bellator 292 in March. He's been a free agent for quite a few months and just recently admitted he's been in talks with the UFC, but nothing was set yet.
Holland is coming off a split-decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Noche in Sept. 2023. Prior to that, he won back-to-back appearances versus Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio, both by finish.