Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo race debate, Alex Pereira's warning & Sean O'Malley reacts
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo debate race in America
Former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo discussed the "First Afridan Champ" topic and got into a race in America debate. “So you’re disagreeing that the color of your skin does not play an impact on the quality of life?” Usman asked Cejudo to which Cejudo replied, “Not in America man.”
Cejudo is a man of color too, so I'm shocked he doesn't see how race and skin tone can affect literallu everything. Granted Usman likely has it way harder than Cejudo did or does but I'm still shocked by his casual way of blowing Usman's experience off. We need to learn to listen more and remember just because we haven't seen of felt racism, doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
Alex Pereira issues warning for Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305
Former UFC middleweight champion turned light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has issued a warning to Dricus du Plessis after he defeated longtime rival Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. “Coming down to 185 one more time,” Pereira wrote on Instagram.
I'm not really a big supporter of double champion fights. I think they are unnessisary. But in this case, sign me up. I will watch Pereira anyone and I'd love to see him as a actual champ-champ. I'm not sure how likely this fight will happen but I'm all for it, if it does.
Sean O'Malley reacts to Merab Dvalishbili's CJI altercation
On Friday night at CJI, Merab Dvalishvili jumped into the crowd to confront a heckler and now his next opponent, Sean O'Malley is reacting to the moment. “He can be sued for assaulting a civilian,” O’Malley continued. “You’re not allowed to assault somebody. You can’t just put your hands on somebody. Attention all ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley fans: will you guys please, from the bottom of my heart, quit making fun of Merab. He can’t handle it. He’s very insecure.”
O'Malley isn't wrong in this situation. Merab should never have gotten out of his seat to confront the fan. He was acting out of emotion and now everytone knows exactly how to push his buttons. It takes a real man to not react. On the flip side, fans also need to cool their jets. Heckling someone who can kick your as* is not smart on any level. Both Merab and the fan flew their "I'm dumb" flags on Friday.