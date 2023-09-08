Justin Gaethje says he's dreamed of 'ending' Conor McGregor's career (VIDEO)
Justin Gaethje wants to fight Conor McGregor, if only to never have to see him around again.
By Amy Kaplan
BMF champion Justin Gaethje will have his pick of future opponents.
While appearing at a UFC Q&A session during UFC 293 fight week, Gaethje was asked about former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and his response was brutal.
"I'd be lying if I didn't say I've dreamt of ending his career and making sure he's never able to step back in there," Gaethje said.
"He won't fight me," Gaethje claimed. "Plain and simple."
Later he was asked who his next dream opponent would be and he said, "Probably McGregor."
Despite what Gaethje thinks about McGregor's desire (or lack of) to fight him, McGregor has been clear that Gaethje is on his hit list.
“Chandler next, in December,” McGregor told TalkSport in early August. “And then Gaethje for the BMF showdown. And following that, we’ll seal the deal with the Nate Diaz trilogy.”
McGregor also tweeted to Gaethje after he defeated Dustin Poirier for the BMF title.
Conor McGregor promised to 'slap' Justin Gaethje around after BMF win
“Justin, I’ll slap you around,” McGregor tweeted, then deleted. But at the time, Gaethje shot down McGregor.
“I like to fight big fights, so it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids,” Gaethje said during his post fight interview. “I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will … and I don’t want to fight someone that’s cheating. And I probably shouldn’t say that if I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”
It looks like his opinions have changed.