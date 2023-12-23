Justin Gaethje's KO of Dustin Poirier, 5 other brutal knockouts of 2023 (VIDEO)
Recapping some of the best highlights to occur in the cage during 2023.
Sadibou Sy's wheel kick KO of Shane Mitchell stuns (PFL)
2022 ended up being a banner year of Sadibou Sy after he defeated Dilano Taylor to become the 2022 PFL welterweight champion, and he hoped to continue that stretch into 2023.
As one of the bigger names to watch in the PFL in 2023, SSy looked to deliver memorable performances, and he started that with a finish of Jarrah Al-Silwai at PFL 3. But Sy wanted more, and in the lead up to his fight with Shane Mitchell at PFL 6 in Atlanta, Sy promised to deliver a viral MMA moment.
He did that and then some, producing one of the more memorable knockouts of 2023. In fact, if looking at these knockouts in terms of creativity, he may have had the best.
The first round between the two featured a lot of single shots from both men, with Sy focused on kicks. He connected on several low kicks and Sy wobbled Mitchell with an initial wheel kick and a spinning back kick to the body.
But once Sy landed a spinning wheel kick to Mitchell's jaw in the third round, Mitchell crumbled to the mat as Sy walked away, giving Sy an emphatic statement as he walked his way into another edition of the PFL postseason.
Sy may have fallen short in defending his title, losing to Magomed Magomedkerimov in the finals, but he certainly left an impact in the PFL SmartCage and has proven to be a true noteworthy talent for the PFL in a year that the PFL gained major traction.