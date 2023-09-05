Justin Gaethje had to wear a dress to his fantasy football NFL Draft (VIDEO)
Justin Gaethje was the losing man in the 2022 fantasy football season and now he's serving his punishment.
By Amy Kaplan
Yes, you read that right. One of the scariest men in the UFC had to wear a dress and there's proof.
BMF champion Justin Gaethje took part in a fantasy football league last season and lost. His punishment? Wear a dress to the 2023 draft ... and he paid up.
One of the members of the draft team, Curtis Blaydes, also shared a photo of Gaethje with his leg poking out of the long denim dress he wore.
Several people commented on the photo, including former champion Kamaru Usman who said what we were all thinking, "I have so many questions????"
Several fans also commented on the photo.
"Even though Gaethje would literally kill me would still make fun of him for wearing that," someone said. Someone else said, "Your BMF ladies and gentlemen."
Another fan said, "When you are Justin Gaethje you wear whatever you like." While another wrote, "Damn, last place has its consequences."
There's no telling what's on the line for this season, but let's hope for Gaethje's sake he gets a break.