Julianna Peña says Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington is a 'disaster'
Julianna Peña thinks the fans are being 'force-fed' a 'horrible fight' for the bantamweight title.
By Amy Kaplan
Former bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is not happy about the news that Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington is slated for the vacant title.
But she's not upset she didn't get fight, she's upset that the fans have to watch the fight the UFC made.
“I’m injured. I will fight the winner," she told Ariel Helwani when the news was first reported. "My next fight will be for a title. Guaranteed. I feel bad. Not for myself. But for the fans that are being force-fed this horrible fight. What a disaster.”
Brazilian news outlet, AG Fight was the first to make the announcement. The fight is scheduled for Toronto, Canada on January 20.
Nunes vacated the bantamweight and featherweight titles when se retired earlier this year.
Peña has been on a bit of a tear lately going after Bueno Silva when news broke that Bueno Silva had been suspended after testing positive for a chemical found in Ridalin a medication she says she used to treat ADHD.
"#CHEATara, living up to your nickname," she tweeted after the news broke of her suspension. "Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can’t pass a #drugtest? Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad!"
Bueno Silva defeated Holly Holm in her last appearance but the fight was later declared a no contest after the drug test failure.