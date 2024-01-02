Jorge Masvidal announces he's 'unretired'
Is Jorge Masvidal fighting at UFC 300?
By Amy Kaplan
On Jan. 1, Jorge Masvidal tweeted that he is "unretired" and it opened up a floodgate of speculation.
Masvidal retired in April after he lost to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, but it seems that he's decided to come back ... but when?
"I love everybody here," said Masvidal in Miami after the loss. "This is where I started my career. It's been a long 20 years, 50-some fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don't have that 3-pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more. It's been 20 long years."
Many fans wondered if Masvidal was coming back to appear at UFC 300, the UFC's biggest fight card of the year.
Earlier this week, Colby Covington, Masvidal's mortal enemy, said he doubted Masvidal would ever come back to the UFC, especially to fight him.
“I don’t think the UFC would sanction that because they just saw how easily I beat him the first time,” Covington told Tucker Carlson. “I beat him every round convincingly, knocked him down, dragged him out. It was a 50-43 and a soda is what I gave him. So, I don’t think the UFC would give me an easy matchup like that ever again.
Perhaps the UFC is gearing up to put these two together for the April event. Or perhaps Masvidal is just teasing or testing to waters to see everyone's reactions. Whatever the reason, we'll be keeping an eye on this development.