Jon Jones shares statement, video following drug test controversy
Jon Jones admits some of the claims said about him but refutes that he threatened to kill anyone.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been accused of threatening the life of a woman who was sent to his home to administer a drug test as part of the UFC's anti-doping program.
Now, he's spoken out about the incident and provided video as well. In the statement Jones acknowledges using profanity and being intoxicated but says he did not threaten either of the two administrators.
"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug," he wrote on his Instagram account. "Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home."
Jon Jones cites 'unprofessionalism' from drug testing administrators after accusations made public
He did make it a point to explain how he thinks the two administrators acted badly during the incident, "I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."
The testing agent, Crystal Martinez, is accusing Jones of threatening to kill her saying, “why you f****** people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead.” She also accused Jones of taking her phone. A police report also confirms that Jones took her phone and filmed her and the man with her. He can be heard saying, "here’s f****** Jerome and his girlfriend in my garage", according to police.
The UFC have not released a statement at press time. This is a developing story and will updated when more information is learned.