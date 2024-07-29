Jon Jones reacts to Tom Aspinall, Islam Makhachev injury & UFC 304 crowd brawl video
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Jon Jones responds to Tom Aspinall's post-UFC 304 call out
After the interim heavyweight title was defended by Tom Aspinall on Saturday, he called out the undisputed champion Jon Jones for the fight he's rightfully owed. On Sunday, Jones responded with a tweet saying, “Supply and demand at its finest, I love it.”
Jones is an idiot. He's purposely holding up the heavyweight division and hangng on to the title for his own selfish reasons. No one views Jones as the rightful champion, we all think it's Aspinall. Jones continues to make poor decisions about his life, his legacy and his career. I'm not even interested in Jones vs. Stipe Miocic anymore. I hope Jones hurries up and retires so we can all move on with our lives again.
Islam Makhachev suffers injury to hand
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has revealed an injury to his hand. “After the fight, my fist hurt a lot, a lot of things hurt,” Makhachev told Ushatayka (h/t MMA Mania for the transcription). “We’ll take time, everything is healing little by little. But my hand continues to bother me. An MRI recently confirmed that I have a partial ligament tear. Let’s see if I can recover. If not, I may even have to have surgery.”
This is devastating news as it means the lightweight title may be put on hold for quite some time. This might even mean an interim champion situation which we have already seen can be more problem than it is worth. I hope for the sake of Makhachev and the entire lightweight division, that he doesn't need surgery and he'll be back to work soon.
The crowd at UFC 304 broke into a huge brawl in the stands
Several videos captured a hige brawl break out at UFC 304 when the event was over. Nina Marie Daniele was right in the midst of it and caught a great view.
I'm not suprised there was a brawl. These people were sleep deprived, drunk and they just watched their champion lose the belt in a five round "boring" fight (For the record, I did not find it boring but I understand why some might). I'm honestly shocked there weren't more fights in rowdy Manchester.