Jon Jones fight update, Conor McGregor wants to fight in December & Sean O'Malley vs. Canelo
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dana White confirms they are targeting Jon Jones for November
UFC president Dana White revealed that the UFC fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will happen in November and they are working on putting that card together now. "There's not yet [a Jon Jones card in November] — but there will be. We were literally talking about that today, and we'll start building that soon."
I think we all knew this was the route that the UFC was taking and its been clear that Jones has been keen on that date as well. It's nice to see White publicly confirm some of those thoughts and I'm glad I asked him about it.
Conor McGregor claps back, wants December date
Conor McGregor responded to Dana White revealing he wouldn't fight in 2024. In an already deleted tweet, he wrote, "“Ah Dana, December is the date!” McGregor wrote. “Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”
I'd love to see McGregor at the end of the year December PPV card but I don't believe that McGregor really wants to fight then. I think if he really did, White would be clamoring to get him booked. I don't believe anyone but McGregor is holding this fight up.
Sean O'Malley vows to 'steal the headlines' away from Canelo on Sept. 14
Sean O'Malley headlines a UFC card the same night that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez headlines a boxing card right down the street. But O'Malley thinks his will get more attention. "When it comes to Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, who are they talking about? Are they talking about Canelo? Are they talking about the boxing fight? Or are they talking about the absolute dominating, beautiful, masterful, masterclass performance that I put on Merab and the viral knockout that came with it? Or are they talking about a 36-minute Canelo boxing fight that was kinda fire?”
This back and forth between Canelo and Sean O'Malley is incredibly silly. Who cares who gets more headlines? It's two different sports with different media outlets and different fans tuning in. Sure there's som ecross over but who cares? Both of these men should be focusing on their fights and no each other.