Jon Jones' brother Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas
The Jones brothers have matching arrests in Las Vegas. Here's what happened.
By Amy Kaplan
It looks like Las Vegas might be a city both Jon Jones and Chandler Jones should avoid.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Chandler, who is a Raiders defensive end, was arrested in the city on Friday after violating a protective order. He posted bail and was released the same day.
At press time there were no details about the incident he was arrested for, though we'll update when more information is learned.
“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” a statement team said according to the outlet. “He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”
The incident occurred on Thursday night after weeks of acting strangely on social media and has yet to play for the team this season due to being on the "non-football illness list." Chandler has been previously posting negative things about the team including posts aimed at Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler, and former players Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown. The posts have been deleted shortly after being posted.
On Sept. 26, Chanler posted a video of himself crying saying he'd been forced to enter a mental hospital.
"I answered my front door," Chandler said on Twitter (h/t TMZ). "A group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to."
"They tried to force me to take meds and injections," he continued. "My first night I slept on the floor and was not offered a bed," he said ... adding, "I'm still confused on what I did wrong. I'm stuck here. I'm very sane."
Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas in 2021
Chandler is following in the footsteps of his brother Jon, who is the current UFC heavyweight champion.
In September 2021, Jones was arrested after one of his daughters requested a hotel employee call the police following an altercation between Jon and her mother. When police arrived, he resisted arrest and slammed his head into the police car.
The incident occurred just hours after Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.