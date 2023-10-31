Jon Jones breaks silence on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight
UFC champion Jon Jones shared his reaction to the shocking Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing fight.
By Jaren Kawada
Like most fighters, Jon Jones tuned in to the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing superfight and shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Jones, who was supposed to headline UFC 295 before pulling out due to injury, unsurprisingly kept a close eye on two fighters he has shared history with in the past.
"I thought he did great, I'm glad the fight was competitive," Jones wrote on Monday night after a fan asked him to respond to the fight. "Opens so many doors for everyone in the future."
Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion. He won the belt with a first-round submission of Ciryl Gane after Ngannou vacated the belt. Jones is also the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter, having not lost a fight since a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009.
Jon Jones' history with Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury
Though Jones likely won't face either man in his career, he has been involved with both in the past. Prior to Fury vs. Ngannou being official, both Jones and UFC president Dana White advocated for a Jones vs. Fury matchup in the Octagon. The gimmick fight was far from reality, barely catching Fury's attention.
Jones' history with Ngannou, however, was much closer to happening. After vacating the light heavyweight belt to pursue a move up to heavyweight, Ngannou was initially rumored to be Jones' first opponent of the weight class. Once Ngannou captured the title, multiple potential bookings were mentioned but never came to fruition.
Of course, Ngannou and Jones never actually fought. It appears likely to be one of the dream fights fans never got to see similar to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. However, the fighters still never miss an opportunity to take shots at each other on social media.
After capturing the UFC heavyweight title, Jones accused Ngannou of leaving the UFC because he was 'scared' to face him. 'Bones' also immediately scoffed at PFL's promotional video announcing Ngannou signing with the promotion.