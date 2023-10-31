Jon Jones goes in on 'backstabbing' Ariel Helwani after Francis Ngannou interview
Jon Jones is not happy that Ariel Helwani used his name while interviewing Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday night UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Twitter to respond to fans about the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight which took place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
While he took the high road when responding to Ngannou'd performance, the same can't be said for his response to veteran MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.
"And Jon Jones says you were looking what?" Jones tweeted about a comment Helwani made while interviewing Ngannou on the MMA Hour on Monday afternoon. "You're such a backstabbing sh*t talker bro and you wonder why I haven't given you an interview in years."
After the tweet began making its rounds online, Helwani responded with two direct quotes from Jones' previous interviews or social media responses.
One quote, "I’m here. Francis had the opportunity to face me and he opted out of the opportunity. If anyone should be criticized, it’s Francis Ngannou. If I’m correct, he was offered the biggest contract in heavyweight history. He had the opportunity to be a guy to dethrone me. He didn’t believe in himself. Francis didn’t believe in himself. He wasn’t willing to gamble on himself" was something Jones said to RMC Sport after the fight between he and Ngannou fell apart and Ngannou left the UFC.
The second quote, “Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that?” was something Jones tweeted after Ngannou signed with the PFL.
Somehow Jones pulled Helwani into the drama when it appears he didn't do anything wrong. And as scary as Jones may be, Helwani isn't someone to be played with either.