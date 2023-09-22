Johhny Eblen, Fabian Edwards separated by security during heated final Bellator 299 face-off (VIDEO)
Bellator 299: Johhny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards weigh-in results.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, in Dublin, Ireland, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and the challenger Fabian Edwards faced off for the last time ahead of their title fight.
The pair had to be separated by security (and Burt Watson) after the face-off turned heated and words were exchanged.
The face-off occurred during the official weigh-ins for Bellator 299. Full results below.
Bellator 299 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD | 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT | Showtime
- Middleweight World Championship: Johnny Eblen (184.6) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.0)
- Aaron Pico (145.2) vs. Pedro Carvalho (145.6)
- Sinead Kavanagh (145.8) vs. Sara Collins (145.3)
- Mads Burnell (144.4) vs. Daniel Weichel (145.6)
- Sabah Homasi (170.2) vs. Levan Chokheli (169.9)
PRELIMINARY CARD | 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT | Showtime
- Peter Queally (170.2) vs. Daniele Miceli (170.2)
- Mansour Barnaoui (155.2) vs. Jay-Jay Wilson (156.0)
- Gregory Babene (185.2) vs. Charlie Ward (185.8)
- Ciaran Clarke (139.6) vs. Przemysław Górny (139.2)
- Luca Poclit (169.8) vs. Roman Faraldo (170.8)
- Khasan Magomedsharipov (145.6) vs. Piotr Niedzielksi (147.8*)
- Darragh Kelly (145.2) vs. Jelle Zeegers (145.4)
- Brian Moore (145.4) vs. Otto Rodrigues (145.0)
- Davy Gallon (155.2) vs. Attila Korkmaz (155.0)
- Asael Adjoudj (145.6) vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan (146.0)
- Kenny Mokhonoana (145.5) vs. Josh O’Connor (145.8)
- Nicolo Solli (170.6) vs. Romain Debienne (171.0)
- Sergei Bilostennyi (246.2) vs. Kasim Aras (253.6)
- Mark Ewen (155.0) vs. Noah Gugnon (155.6)
- Chiara Penco (115.2) vs. Mackenzie Stiller (115.8)