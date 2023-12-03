Joe Burrow is stealing all the attention at UFC Austin (Photos)
MMA fans are in awe after spotting Joe Burrow cage side.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in Austin, Texas, Cincinnati Bengal's quarterback Joe Burrow was spotted cage side at the UFC fight and suddenly no one cared about the fights.
The sidelined football star caught the attention of the fans in attendance and eagle eye'd fans at home.
He was spotted during the main card fight between Sean Brady and Kelvin Gastelum where Brady submitted the UFC veteran via kimura in the third round.
Burrow is sitting with his arm bandaged as he's suffered an injury which required a season-ending surgery on his wrist on Monday.
“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today," the team said in a statement. "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”