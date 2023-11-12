Jiri Prochazka doubles down on defense of Marc Goddard after UFC 295 stoppage (VIDEO)
Jiri Prochazka agrees with the stoppage at UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka lost his return to the Octagon when Alex Pereira knocked him out in the second round of their title fight at UFC 295.
But after referee Marc Goddard stepped in to call the fight off, fans took to Twitter to express their anger at what they considered an early stoppage.
Prochazka doesn't agree.
Directly after the fight, while talking to Joe Rogan, he told the fans the stoppage was correct.
"In the end, I think it was right. I was out," Prochazka said. UFC president Dana White backed up Prochazka's thoughts in his post-fight interview as well, "If [Procházka] says it's not, it's definitely not."
On Sunday morning Prochazka doubled down on his thoughts on the stoppage in a video on Instagram.
"Marc Goddard was right," he said in the somber video where he says this experience was motivation.
With the win, Pereira became a two-weight UFC champion, a feat that many of his peers have tried and failed. After the fight, he called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.