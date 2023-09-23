Jessica-Rose Clark wants Paige VanZant rematch in Jake Paul's boxing promotion (Video)
Jessica-Rose Clark wants to fight Paige VanZant again but this time under boxing rules.
By Amy Kaplan
Jessica-Rose Clark was released by the UFC this year after a string of losses but despite that, shes still eager to fight again .... with some differences.
Clark would like to try her hand at boxing and she already has an opponent in mind.
“I want to rematch Paige VanZant in boxing and I know she’s spoken a lot about wanting to rematch me,” Clark said on The MMA Hour. “I have zero desire to fight bare knuckle. I’m not interested in fighting bare-knuckle, but if I can get her to... [and] I know she’s making so much money off her fan sites and everything that I think she needs... I know I’ve seen that she wants to fight again, and I just think it needs to be the right opportunity for her to be excited about it."
The two fan-favorites fought in January 2018 where Clark defeated VanZant via decision.
“She has mentioned before wanting to rematch me again because I did beat her in the UFC and I think that that could be the opportunity if we get the right promotion behind it, I think it would be a massive fight, honestly.”
VanZant has since left the UFC and competed in bare-knuckle boxing, but hasn't competed in some time. But Clark thinks a rematch might make VanZant eager to compete again.
“I think she would want that fight, I want that fight, I want to try my hand in boxing. I’ll fight a boxer, but I’d rather fight an MMA girl for my first fight in boxing and then transition to full-time boxing. I think that would be a cool fight to make.”
And Clark even has a promotion in mind. Jake Paul's most Valuable Promotions who have been outspoken about supporting women's boxing.
Jessica-Rose Clark wants to fight for Jake Paul: 'He’s doing big things in boxing right now '
“Honestly, I would love to fight for MVP,” Clark explained. “I would love to fight for Jake Paul. That’s who I would love to go to. People can say whatever they want about being an influencer boxer, or whatever, but he’s doing big things in boxing right now — especially for women in boxing right now — so that’s who I want to fight for.
VanZant might be a little harder to motivate as she's made quite a career for herself on OnlyFans. In fact, in August she admitted that she's making more money on the adult platform than she ever did fighting.
“I’d say when I made the switch to OnlyFans—there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career and I’ve been really fortunate my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful. I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to more of a mainstream personality," she said to Barstool Sports. “But yes, OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income. I would say combined, in my fighting career, I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined.”