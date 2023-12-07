Jan Blachowicz reacts to UFC 297 cancelation with emotional Instagram post
Jan Blachowicz will not be fighting Aleksandar Rakić anymore.
By Amy Kaplan
Jan Blachowicz is out of his UFC 297 bout with Aleksandar Rakić due to injury. The former champion was looking to rebound from a loss and a draw but will have to wait indefinitely.
On Thursday, Dec. 7, Blachowicz revealed the emotions behind withdrawing from the fight.
"It wasn't supposed to be this way," he wrote. "It's hard to express how I feel because it’s a mixture of anger and sadness. Withdrawing from a fight due to injury is one of the most difficult decisions a fighter can make. However, sometimes there is no other option, especially when you are competing in the TOP 5 and want to put on a show at the highest possible level."
He continued, "Instead of fighting for the best shape, I fight with the pain during every training session. I did everything I could, but my shoulders need surgery. In this state, continuing preparations and entering the Octagon would be irresponsible and stupid.I always say that when I go into a fight, I must be 100% ready. I owe it to myself, my coaches, my opponent and, above all, the fans.Thank you in advance for your support! I am waiting for the date of surgery, after which rehabilitation and return to training will follow.I promise I will come back stronger!"
It was originally Rakic who announced the fight was off. He took to Twitter to call out Blachowicz for "Legendary Bullsh*t"
At press time, no replacement has been announced for the Jan. 20, 2024 fight. UFC 297 takes place in Toronto, Canada.