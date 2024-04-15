Jamahal Hill responds to knockout loss with totally insane call-out
Jamahal Hill has a big name on his hit list but it's not all that realistic.
Jamahal Hill has finally broken the silence following his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Through his wide range of antics and confident statements, Hill led many fans into believing that he was Pereira's toughest challenge yet but it only took the UFC light heavyweight champion a couple of minutes to figure out his game plan and land a clean shot.
Hill took to Twitter to make it clear that his UFC 300 loss has no impact on his mentality as a fighter going forward. According to Hill's tweet, his next opponent should be Jiri Prochazka, who was also defeated by Pereira via TKO when they fought for the light heavyweight title at UFC 295.
"I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and came up short at the highest level in the world!!! I answered the call twice on short notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for!!! On to the next [Jiri Prochazka] least final make it happen!!"
The callout is odd considering Prochazka won his bout against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300. His unorthodox striking and unreal durability were too much for Rakic and the latter could not handle the pressure during the second round.
Hill vacated the title due to a torn Achilles tendon in July 2023 and several fans around the world were concerned that he was back in the cage without proper recovery from the injury. Pereira didn't give Hill any chances to complain about the injury to be fair, and even in his tweet, the former champ refrained from using the torn Achilles as an excuse.
What's next for Hill after losing to Pereira at UFC 300?
Another contender in the light heavyweight division who can pass both Hill and Prochazka in the title race is Magomed Ankalaev. His only professional loss came in 2018 against Paul Craig via submission, and since then, he's won 10 fights against many reputed names such as Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, and Thiago Santos.
Ankalaev was quick to call out the champ after UFC 300, and if their fight is finalized, a title eliminator between Hill and Prochazka would make the most sense for the division.
With only one loss, Ankalaev is yet to be tested properly, and although he's one of the best strikers in the division, he might not refrain from taking the fight to the ground unlike most of Pereira's opponents so far. Having said that, in his post-fight interview, Prochazka made it clear that he looks forward to fighting the winner of Hill vs Pereira next, and with the iconic performance that let him bag the $300,000 bonus, it is hard to deny him that title shot either.
For the first time since Jon Jones's departure from the light heavyweight division, things are looking stable as we have an active champion who's ready to defend his belt and there are a bunch of contenders with interesting stylistic matchups too.