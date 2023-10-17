Jake Paul, Ryan Garcia & Twitter react to the end of Showtime Boxing
It's official now. Showtime Boxing will not continue into 2024.
By Amy Kaplan
We all knew it was coming but on Tuesday afternoon the news was confirmed, Paramount is axing the Showtime Boxing division putting hundreds of people out of work come January 1.
Showtime Sports has been in existence for 38 years and helmed by president Stephen Espinoza since 2011.
Paramount Global released the following statement.
"As we evolve our strategy to more efficiently allocate resources and align our content offering across the business, we've made the difficult decision not to move forward withboxingand other content produced by the Showtime sports team. Showtime will continue to air and support the remaining 2023boxingslate and honor obligations through the end of the year."
Espinoza also spoke out saying, "The company’s decision is not a reflection of the work we have done in recent years, nor of our long and proud history. ... Unfortunately, in a rapidly evolving media marketplace, the company has had to make difficult choices allocating resources, resetting priorities and reshaping its content offering. While today’s news is certainly difficult and disappointing, it is entirely out of our control."
This also includes Bellator MMA, though there's still hope that PFL will be purchasing Bellator and keeping it alive.
Several fighters and boxing media and fans took to Twitter after the confirmation to express their sadness at the news.
Boxer Jake Paul shared his condolences writing "Salute to Showtime PPV."
Ryan Garcia tweeted saying, "Today is a really important day for boxing. HBO and Showtime defined our sport for a generation and now they are both out. All us boxers need to make this our collective fight. We gotta be thinking about marketing, new audiences, investors, global, all of it. Boxing is still the greatest sport in the world. We just gotta reimagine it."
Here's how other people reacted to the news.