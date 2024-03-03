Jake Paul earns first-round stoppage after main event cancelation
- Jake Paul earned a first round stoppage in his latest fight
- He was expected to be the co-main event
- The main event was canceled after Amanda Serrano was injured
By Amy Kaplan
Jake Paul has notched another win for himself.
Paul earned a first round stoppage of Ryan Bourland in the co-main event of a boxing card held in Puerto Rico on March 2. This marks the most important boxing fight of his career as Bourland is the most accomplished boxer he's faced so far.
Despite Bourland's experience, he hasn't fought since 2018 which could have contibuted to Paul's quick finish.
Watch the moment below.
You can also watch the full fight below.
Amanda Serro injured, main event canceled
Some were shocked to see that Paul had taken a backseat for Amanda Serrano to main event, but in the end, it didn't matter. Serrano was not cleared to fight for and the bout was canceled at the last minute.
Rumors had swirled before the announcement that Serrano had gotten something in her eye and wasn't going to be able to compete. The fight was supposed to be her homecoming in Puerto Rio.
Full boxing results
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke has been canceled due to a Serrano injury
Jake Paul def. Ryan Bourland via TKO at 2:37 of Round 1
Jonathan Gonzalez def. Rene Santiago via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 117-111)
Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres ruled a majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)
Krystal Rosado def. Gloria Munguilla via majority decision (38-38, 40-36, 40-36)
Christopher Diaz def. Headley Scott via second-round TKO
Omar Pacheco vs. Christopher Ortiz ruled a majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)
Elijah Flores def. Alejandro Munera via fourth-round TKO