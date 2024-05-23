Jake Paul's first-ever YouTube is as cringy as you'd expect
By Amy Kaplan
Before he was dominating the boxing scene, Jake Paul was an avid YouTuber. We took a look back at the very first video he ever posted on the platform and it's as annoying as you probably thought.
His first video was actually a compilation of Vines (for those of you too young to remember Vine was like what YT shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok are today). In the 3:30 video, he's basically just being super cringy, annoying, and not funny. But, maybe we're just not that demographic.
The video was posted on March 27, 2014, and has 2.3 million views so it was probably a big deal at some point. He captioned the video's description, "Hey everyone! Check out my first-ever Vine compilation. Thanks for watching, and I hope you enjoy! Don't forget to SUBSCRIBE!!!"
Jake Paul's first YouTube video got 2.3 million views
Since this is technically just Vines shared on YouTube we wanted to also share the first real video he shared on YouTube which is the Spongebob Pineapple Prank which is three and a half minutes of Paul bothering people on the street with a pineapple. Yes, really. That video, posted on April 10, 2014, got 1.2 million views. People must be really bored.
It's crazy to think how far Paul has come in the last 10 years. He went from pulling stupid pranks on strangers to boxing Mike Tyson in one of the biggest fights of the year. No matter what you think of Paul as a person he's an incredible businessman and self-starter. Just look at how successful he was at social media and now how successful he is at boxing. We all might just hate on him because we haven't been able to accomplish what he has and it's a hard pill to swallow.
Nowadays it would take a while to scroll back to the old Paul-style videos as it's all boxing and combat sports clips now and that's just fine with me.