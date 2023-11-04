Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
All the highlights from UFC Sao Paulo
By Adam Stocker
The UFC returned to Brazil on Saturday. It was the 39th time in promotional history and the first time since UFC 283 at the beginning of 2023 that the UFC had run a card in Brazil.
The main event was originally supposed to be between heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes. However, Blaydes was forced to pull out of the fight and was replaced by fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Almeida entered as the ninth-ranked heavyweight, one spot ahead of Lewis.
In addition to the main event, there are 11 bouts scheduled for the fight card. All 11 of the fights on the card featured a Brazilian fighter. In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby fight in a welterweight bout.
Outside of the main event, there are only two other ranked fighters on the card. No. 15 ranked heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento fights Don'Tale Mayes. On the preliminary card, Angela Hill, the No. 12 ranked women's strawweight fights Denise Gomes.
This story will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis main card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis preliminary card (ESPN+/YouTube, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)