Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis highlights [UPDATED LIVE]

All the highlights from UFC Sao Paulo

By Adam Stocker

UFC 291: Lewis v de Lima
UFC 291: Lewis v de Lima / Chris Gardner/GettyImages
The UFC returned to Brazil on Saturday. It was the 39th time in promotional history and the first time since UFC 283 at the beginning of 2023 that the UFC had run a card in Brazil.

The main event was originally supposed to be between heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes. However, Blaydes was forced to pull out of the fight and was replaced by fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Almeida entered as the ninth-ranked heavyweight, one spot ahead of Lewis.

In addition to the main event, there are 11 bouts scheduled for the fight card. All 11 of the fights on the card featured a Brazilian fighter. In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby fight in a welterweight bout.

Outside of the main event, there are only two other ranked fighters on the card. No. 15 ranked heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento fights Don'Tale Mayes. On the preliminary card, Angela Hill, the No. 12 ranked women's strawweight fights Denise Gomes.

This story will be updated live throughout the night.

UFC Sao Paulo highlights (Updated)

UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis main card (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis preliminary card (ESPN+/YouTube, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Elizeu Zaleski vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

Montserrat Ruiz vs. Eduarda Moura

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

