Jacob Brennan husband & coach of UFC fighter Hailey Cowan arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
By Amy Kaplan
The husband and coach of UFC fighter Hailey Cowan has been arrested on charges stemming from alleged sex crimes. According to KWTX, Jacob Brennan, 40, was booked into the McLennan County Jail on May 19 after a woman came forward revealing she'd been "touched" inapropriately by her coach between 2013 and 2015. At the time of the incidents, the alleged victim was as young as 13 years old.
Prior to the arrest, an Instagram page had surfaced sharing screenshots of alleged conversations between Brennan and the girl. That Instagram page shared its first post on Feb. 24. The victim is identified simply as "Teressa" in the posts.
The crimes were reported on Nov. 2, 2023, and allegedly happened at Brennan's gym. An affidavit was provided to police and obtained by KWTX. In the affidavit, it says Brennan allegedly "kissed her hundreds of times and touched her vagina above and below her clothes hundreds of times" and happened in “various rooms throughout the gym almost every day.” Furthermore, the affidavit allegedly says “Brennan was concerned with getting caught and would stop touching her if he heard noises in the gym or believed someone was nearby.”
Hailey Cowan's husband Jacob Brennan has been arrested
Investigators also observed several messages between the two which confirmed an intimate relationship had occurred. Some of those messages said he loved her, spoke about kissing her and one even allegedly said “I have been awake for hours straight and I’m just laying here and all I can think about is you,” The affidavit also reveals that several gym members became aware of what was going on but he gave them different stories and "appeared to be lying."
According to the official McLennan County mugshots Facebook page, he was booked on the following charge, "INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT-2F."
Cowan won her UFC contract by competing in Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. Since then she's had four canceled bouts and one loss. She has not yet won a single UFC fight. She was scheduled to fight Tamires Vidal on May 18 but withdrew from the fight due to a broken leg.