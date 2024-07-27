Israel Adesanya's UFC 304 prediction, Tom Aspinall's knuckle prank & UFC's new deal
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Israel Adesanya thinks Leon Edwards ‘finishes’ Belal Muhammad at UFC 304
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his UFC 304 main card prediction and he's on the reigning champion's side this week. “But I’ll tell you one thing, Leon just seems like he’s on a f*cking massacre right now. He’s on a run. ... Leon might finish him. I think Leon finishes this fight.”
Adesanya's prediction seems spot-on to me. I think Edwards can finish Muhammad if he can keep the fight on the feet, which is a big if. Muhammad is amazing at wrestling and I imagine his game plan will be to lay and pray. We'll have to see who has been working harder this fight camp.
Tom Aspinall admits soaking knuckles in gasoline was ‘a big f—ing joke’
Earlier this month UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall told reporters he was soaking his knuckles in gasoline ahead of his fight with Curtis Blaydes. Now he's admitted he was just joking with the media and it was a bit of a prank.
Honestly, whoever thought he was serious is an idiot. We never covered the story of his knuckles because I knew he wasn't being serious. The media takes everything so seriously. But also, now we know not to trust anything that Aspinall has to say.
Dana White says new UFC broadcast deal could involve multiple platforms
UFC president Dana White says the UFC's broadcast rights could go to multiple bidders. “Our rights deal is going to be a big deal coming up here,” White said. “Who knows? We could end up like the NBA and the NFL where we end up on multiple channels instead of just one. … It’s all moving and changing so quickly.
I don't know if I like this plan, it sounds like it could cost fans more. if they are going to stream on places like Netflix, Peacock and others, we'd need multiple accounts just to watch fights. I like having just one, but I would prefer that one to not be ESPN, that app sucks.