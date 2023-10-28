Israel Adesanya placed a ginormous bet on a Francis Ngannou knockout win
Israel Adesanya placed two bets on Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury bout.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion and fellow African MMA fighter Israel Adesanya has placed a sizeable bet on Francis Ngannou ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury.
Adesanya is in Saudi Arabia to root for his friend to be the first high-level MMA fighter to defeat a high-level boxing fighter in the boxing ring.
He shared his bet slip on Twitter with the caption "Ain’t no fat sausage, it’s prime angus @stake." And he even replied to someone telling him it was a bad bet by saying, "It's okay, I'm rich."
Israel Adesanya could win more than $123K if Francis Ngannou beats Tyson Fury
Adesanya placed two bets.
He put a $15,031.29 bet on Ngannou to win. If that's what happens, Adesanya will earn more than $123K. His second bet he bet that Ngannou will win via knockout. He put $5,010.43 down for a potential $50K payout.
Ahead of the fight, Adesanya was interviewed at a pre-fight event where he went into depth about his confidence in Ngannou.
“It’s [Tyson Fury’s] world. Also, even with him announcing the Usyk fight in the middle of the promotion for this. I thought that was weird but he came out and said the promoters made that happen. But when he did that, in my mind I was like, I don’t think he understands who he’s dealing with," Adesanya said. "I’ve seen Francis with Stipe. Five rounds with Stipe Miocic, the first time. You’re taken out and beat up and when you’re getting punched on the ground, I’m talking Francis’s head is on the ground, a hammer fist boom. The force goes down, hits the ground and back up."