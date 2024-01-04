Insane UFC 299 On Location VIP packages revealed
Ever wondered what a VIP package to a UFC event inludes?
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 299 could be one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year (pending how UFC 300 turns out of course) and On Location has just announced their VIP packages for the event and they are pretty amazing.
Headlining the card is the first title defense for newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley who is facing Marlon "Chito" Vera in a rematch, four years in the making. The card also features the UFC debut of former Bellator fan favorite Michael “Venom” Page who will fight Kevin Holland.
Several former UFC champions are also on the card including Rafael dos Anjos and Petr Yan.
General tickets for the card are sitting at about $350 for the cheapest, but the prices could change as the event gets closer. But if you are looking for something special, On Location has announced their VIP packages for the card.
- Premium seating and VIP entrance at Kaseya Center
- Side-stage access to the ceremonial weigh-ins
- Live weigh-in show participation
- Post weigh-in reception with UFC fighter appearances
- Pre-fight production rehearsals access
- Main-event fighter walkouts
- Post-fight, in-Octagon experience
They also have packages available for UFC 298 if you plan on attending the Anaheim, CA based card.
UFC 299 fight card (subject to change)
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera TITLE FIGHT
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
- Kyle Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
- Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva
- CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev