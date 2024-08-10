Imane Khelif wins gold medal, Charles Bennett snaps 21-fight skid & Tom Aspinall's Joe Biden joke
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Imane Khelif wins gold medal
The woman who was misidentified as a transgender athlete, Imane Khelif has won a gold medal in the Olympics for boxing. “I’m very happy. For eight years, this has been my dream and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medallist,” Khelif said. “I’ve worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I’m Olympic champion."
Nothing will ever make what happened to her better, not even a gold medal but at least she has that and can find some good things have come out of her appearance in the Olympics. We wish her all the best as she moves forward with her life.
Charles Bennett snap 21-fight skid
Charles Bennett had been riing a 21-fight losing streak but broke it with a submission win at Island Fights 84.
We are super happy for Bennett, he's clearly been working hard and has never given up on himself, but man how embarrassing for his opponent.
Tom Apinall's Stipe Miocic - Joe Biden reference
Tom Aspinall is campaigning for Stipe Miocic to be replaced like Joe Biden was in the 2024 Presidential election. “The guy needs to be Joe Biden’d mate, he’s too old,” said Aspinall of Miocic and the Jon Jones fight. “No one’s that interested anymore.”
It's actually a pretty clever comparison and he's not wrong. Miocic looks terribly old the last time we saw him and the fight between he and Jones won't be competitve. Biden stepped down and honestly, Miocic should do the same. Jones vs. Apinall would be a much more compelling fight.