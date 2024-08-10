Imane Khelif wins gold medal, Charles Bennett snaps 21-fight skid & Tom Aspinall's Joe Biden joke

"The guy needs to be Joe Biden'd, he's too old" 🤣



Tom Aspinall says Stipe Miocic should pull out of his fight with Jon Jones 🫣



Watch Tom Aspinall’s Fight Lab: #UFC305 edition, with @AspinallMMA, @ugomonye & @AdamCatterall on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ on Sunday at 5:30PM 📺 pic.twitter.com/OA99wzZWMw