Ilima-Lei Macfarlane released statement following Bellator 300 weight miss
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane addressed her weight miss on Instagram on Friday.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday morning, former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane stepped on the scales for her title fight with friend and training partner Liz Carmouche.
Unfortunately, she didn't make the 125 pound limit, instead trying three times unsuccessfully.
After the miss there was a lot of back and forth about what would happen next. If Macfarlane wins, she will not be champion, due to the weight miss.
Shortly after the mishap, Macfarlane took to Instagram to share her thoughts and give respect to her friend and opponent.
"First person I told when I knew I was going to miss weight and what did she say? She said she loves me wants me to be healthy and asked if I wanted to use her sauna," she wrote. "Words can express how much this person means to me or what an absolute gangster she is for still taking this fight despite me fucking it up. We’ve been through hell and back together and can say without a doubt she is my sister wife for life."
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed weight by almost 2 pounds for Bellator 300
This isn't the first time Carmouche has been in this position.
DeAnna Bennett also came in heavy when fighting for the title at Bellator 294 in April. Carmouche wasn't happy with Bennett at the time.
“Leading up to this, I said just her previous (time) facing (me) she showed up weigh-in day 11 pounds over. Then, we were able to convince her and her fight team to continue cutting. She showed up and she was 5.5 pounds over and the commission tried to step in and cut the fight," she told MMA Junkie. “Just like then, I said, ‘No, I want the fight – I came here to fight,’ just like I am now. I came here because I’m a champion. I came here because I wanted to fight, knowing full well this opponent has a far more consistent history of not making weight than making weight.”