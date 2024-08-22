Ilia Topuria on Max Holloway, Casey Kenney update & Jon Jones threw his phone in the pool
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Ilia Topuria gives Max Holloway a tip ahead of UFC 308
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria gave his UFC 308 opponent Max Holloway a little warning ahead of their fight. “If he’s going to bring the same energy he brings [at UFC 300], I’m going to knock him out in the first round,” Topuria said during a recent interview. “Because in the moment he’s going to stop in the middle and start to exchange punches with me. I recommend him to use a helmet, because he’s going to need [it].”
This fight might be one of the best match-ups of the year and is honestly one I can see going either way. Holloway is a beast and a very dangerous veteran but Topuria is young and hungry and frankly shocks every single time. Maybe I'm the one who needs the helmet.
UFC veteran Casey Kenney arrested on kidnapping, multiple assault charges
We reported that UFC fighter Casey Kenney was being accused of assauly and kidnapping and now he's been arrested on those charges. According to court records obtained by MMA Fighting and FanSided MMA, "Kenney faces a total of six charges — a class 2 felony for kidnapping and a class 4 felony for assault/strangulation — and four misdemeanor charges. The harshest charge is the class 2 felony, which comes with a potential prison sentence of a minimum of four years in prison and up to 12.5 years in prison if convicted."
I hate to say that these kinds of issues (crimes against women) are no longer a shock to me anymore. The UFC needs to take a harsher stand against things like this, but I know they won't.
Jon Jones threw his phone in the pool over haters
Jon Jones ceremoniously threw his phone in the pool after online criticism of his refusal to fight Tom Aspinall. "As much as I love you, you're not as important as my goals to me right now."
Funny part is, he's filming it FROM ANOTHER PHONE. This cute little skit would have landed better if he's at least had someone else holding the phone while he filmed it. Yet another Jon Jones fail.