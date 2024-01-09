Ian Garry accused of reading a script during latest interview (Video)
Fans are dissecting an interview that Ian Garry did with Ariel Helwani.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans are not letting up on Ian Garry.
During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday, Jan. 8, Garry spoke in depth about his thoughts on Sean Strickland's trash talk.
“I don’t personally care what happened in his childhood, or what happened in his past that has him the way he is now,” Garry said. “I don’t care what happened in your past. Don’t attack and project your pain onto other people, or other people’s families, because you can’t deal with it correctly."
The only problem with his words are that he appears to be reading them off something in front of him. And he's not doing a good job trying to hide it.
MMA Twitter caught on pretty quickly and called him out for it.
Garry has been in hot water lately with fans who have accused him of being controlled by his wife Layla, who is also his manager. Fans found an old book "How to be a WAG" written by Layla many years ago citing that, and Garry adding his wife's last name to his, as evidence of her control over him.
Adding fuel to the fire, Garry pulled out of his UFC 296 fight at the height of the fan onslaught due to illness, which fans believe was faked to avoid having to speak to the press or fellow fighters.
It's going to be a while before MMA fans forget about the drama, and he's not making it easy for them to do.