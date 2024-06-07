How to Watch the GLORY Light Heavyweight Grand Prix
By Amy Kaplan
Eight of the best stand-up light heavyweight strikers will compete in an old-school one-night tournament to decide who the baddest man in the division is. The event is live for free for fans in the United States and Canada on Bally Live and Stadium.
GLORY light heavyweight world champion Tarik Khbabez (50-10-1, 28 KO) goes up against the number one French light heavyweight Pascal Toure (20-6, 7 KO), former champ Donegi Abena (27-10, 7 KO) clashes with the GLORY’s 2023 ‘Newcomer of the Year’ winner Stefan Latescu (17-2, 8 KO), former champ Sergej Maslobojev (38-6, 23 KO) takes on fellow veteran Bogdan Stoica (58-14, 40 KO), and ‘Mister Cool’ Ibrahim El Bouni (41-9-1, 22 KO) meets the wild and unpredictable Bahram
Rajabzadeh (67-2, 59 KO).
In addition to the Grand Prix, hard-hitting heavyweights Murat Aygun (32-3, 8 KO) and Ionut Iancu (28-9, 10 KO) collide, rising French prospect Ramy Deghir (6-1, 1 KO) faces Brice Kombou (18-4, 3 KO) in a top-10 middleweight bout, Soufiane Abdelkhalek (4-2-1, 2 KO) and Ilyass Chakir (17-4-1, 6 KO) meet in an all-Moroccan fight, and Mohamed Amine (29-7, 16 KO) welcomes the explosive Cem Caceres (15-1, 12 KO) into GLORY in what is a reserve bout for the Grand Prix.
The action will begin at 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT for fans across North America.
GLORY Light Heavyweight Grand Prix fight card
Grand Prix Final - Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2
Heavyweight - Murat Aygun (32-3, 8 KO) vs. Ionut Iancu (28-9, 10 KO)
Middleweight - Ramy Deghir (6-1, 1 KO) vs. Brice Kombou (18-4, 3 KO)
Semi-Final 2 - Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF 4
Semi-Final 1 - Winner of QF 1 vs. Winner of QF 2
Quarter-Final 4 - Ibrahim El Bouni (41-9-1, 22 KO) vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh (67-2, 59 KO)
Quarter-Final 3 - Sergej Maslobojev (38-6, 23 KO) vs. Bogdan Stoica (58-14, 40 KO)
Quarter-Final 2 - Donegi Abena (27-10, 7 KO) vs. Stefan Latescu (17-2, 8 KO)
Quarter-Final 1 - Tarik Khbabez (50-10-1, 28 KO) vs. Pascal Toure (20-6, 7 KO)
Welterweight - Soufiane Abdelkhalek (4-2-1, 2 KO) vs. Ilyass Chakir (17-4-1, 6 KO)
Light Heavyweight Reserve Bout - Mohamed Amine (29-7, 16 KO) vs. Cem Caceres (15-1, 12 KO)