How to watch Gamebred Bareknuckle 5: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum free online
By Amy Kaplan
Jorge Masvidal is at it again.
On Friday, Sept. 8 he's hosting a Bareknuckle MMA event under his Gamebred banner at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.
Headlining the card is a rematch 15 years in the making between two former UFC stars Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum. In their first fight, which took place in Oct. 2008, dos Santos finished Werdum in under two minutes. But this is bare-knucle and both fighters are different.
“Fans can expect another knockout on Sept. 8,” said dos Santos via a press release. “I’m going to knock him out again and that’s 100 percent.”
Werdum had some things to say too, “I don’t think about the past. I think about today and the future. I’m a different fighter now. My focus is totally on my training. In my mind, I’m 28 and I feel great. Fans should
expect us to make history on Sept. 8.”
The best news for fans is that the entire card will be free on Gamebred's official YouTube page. There's no need to find a link buried in the depths of the interwebs this week.
Gamebred Bareknuckle 5: Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum fight card
- Junior Dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani
- Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems
- Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic
- Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert
- Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet
- Shahzaib Rindh vs. Carlos Guerra
- Joel Bauman vs. Maki Pitolo
- Jhonasky Sojo vs. Tyler Hill