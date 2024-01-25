How old do you have to be to fight in the UFC?
- The age requirement to be in the UFC depends on the state licensing the fighter.
- In Nevada, you need to be 18 years old
- The NSAC made an exception for Raul Rosas Jr.
Mixed Martial Arts is growing into one of the most popular sports in the world thanks to the UFC. Similar to soccer or basketball, the international reach is creating a completely different landscape for mixed martial arts. With plans to open more UFC performance institutes over time, the UFC has taken a keen interest in the development of fighters.
According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, you need to be 18 years old to fight in the UFC. Other states may differ in terms of age requirements. We have also already seen the NSAC bend its own rules. In 2022, Raul Rosas Jr. appeared on the Dana White Contender Series at just 17 years old. He had to go through extra hoops to make the fight happen but it paid off as he won his fight and earned himself a UFC contract.
Raul Rosas Jr. is the youngest UFC fighter of all time
Rosas Jr. broke the record previously held by Dan Lauzon as the youngest fighter in the UFC. At 18 years, seven months and 14 days old, Lauzon is the second youngest fighter ever to appear in the UFC, right behind Rosas Jr.
Rosas Jr. is a good example of a fighter who started young, had a few martial arts under his belt, and was able to compete as an amateur before turning pro. He made his professional debut in Mexico in 2021. He went 5-0 before getting his shot on Dana White's Contender Series. Rosas Jr. is currently 2-1 in the UFC after he finished Terrence Mitchell in September 2023.
If you have UFC aspirations, amateur fights are a great way to get some in-ring action, but getting in with a great team is probably the most important. For example, if you were at a point where you could make the move to a major gym, like Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada, or Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the probability of you entering the UFC would be higher, but making an impression amongst your peers and coaches is the hard part.