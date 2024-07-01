How to get ahold of Conor McGregor?
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is easily the most famous MMA fighter of all time. His outlandish personality, wild fashion sense, and lavish spending have endeared fans to him. Because of this, many fans want to get ahold of the star for various reasons. Some want to send fan mail, others want to send items for McGregor to sign. Some want to offer McGregor business opportunities and some want to interview him. But he's not an easy man to get ahold of, for obvious reasons.
How to contact Conor McGregor
Here are a few ways to reach McGregor for various needs:
MEDIA REQUESTS: McGregor@KesslerPR.com
MAC LIFE CONTACT: themaclifebusiness@gmail.com
MERCHANDISE: support.cmcgregor@topdrawermerch.com
AUGUST MCGREGOR: support@augustmcgregor.com
PROPER TWELVE: info@properwhiskey.com
McGregor fan mail can be sent to the followin address. If you want something signed, send a self-addressed stamped envelope as well.
Conor McGregor
c/o The Sports PR Company
10 Greek St. Fl. 2
London, W1D 4DH
UNITED KINGDOM
McGregor's agent and manager can be reached at the following addresses, though those contacts should be used for business purposes and not for fans.
Audie Attar
c/o Paradigm Sports Management
2203 Watermarke Pl.
Irvine, CA 92612-7686
Eric Fulton
c/o Fulton Management
16030 Ventura Blvd. #240
Encino, CA 91436
McGregor's publicist can also be reached if you are looking for things like official sponsorships, appearances or other media requests.
The Sports PR Company
10 Greek St. Fl. 2
London, W1D 4DH
UNITED KINGDOM
McGregor is also incredibly active on social media and if the timing is right, could perhaps be contacted there, though it's like a needle in a haystack. There are also several forms that can be found on McGregor's official website, conormcgregor.com.
Fans should remember that McGregor probably gets hundreds of thousands messages a week and they should be respectful of his time. It will be impossible for him to reply to everyone and they can't take things personally. Good luck!