How Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva are wrapped up in Misfits 17 storylines
By Amy Kaplan
Misfits Boxing 17 is an influencer-style boxing card that took place on Saturday, August 17 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The card might not normally draw the attention of the MMA crowd except for the fact that the names Conor McGregor and Anderson Silva are being used in the coverage for the event, and here's why.
There were two men on the card with connections to the two UFC legends. Gabriel Silva is the son of Anderson Silva and competed against Anthony Taylor, a former MMA fighter turned boxer. He lost the match to Silva via third-round knockout. After the win, Taylor called out former UFC fighter Darren Till. “Listen, Darren Till, what’s up?” Taylor said in the cage. “I know you want this smoke. I know you all want to see Darren Till get his ass whooped. Let’s go!”
The other connection was Dave Fogarty who is best known as Conor McGergor's personal photographer. Fogarty also lost his match via a third round TKO to Deen the Great. "Ginger Beard Photos" as he's known to the MMA community has followed McGregor all over the world taking amazing photos of the former UFC double champion.
Misfits 17 full results
- Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson ends in a split draw (38-38, 39-37, 37-39)
- Anthony Taylor defeated Gabriel Silva via TKO, Round 3 - 2:54
- HSTikkyTokky defeated George Fensom via TKO, Round 1 - 1:19
- Ben Williams defeated Warren Spencer via TKO, Round 2 - 0:45
- Deen the Great defeated Dave Fogarty via TKO, Round 3 - 2:57
- Sami Hamed defeated Jesse Clarke via TKO (corner stoppage, Round 2 - 2:21
- Mike Edwards defeated Jake Cornish via unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 50-47)
- Minikon defeated DTG via majority decision (48-48, 48-47 x2)