Helen Peralta signs multi-fight contract with BYB Extreme Fighting Series
Helen Peralta has signed with BYB Extreme Fighting Series and will likely make her debut in March.
By Amy Kaplan
FanSided MMA has confirmed that former TUF, Invicta, and PFL fighter, Helen Peralta has signed a multi-fight deal with BYB Extreme Fighting Series, a bare-knuckle boxing organization.
Peralta was the former Police Gazette Women's Featherweight American Champion but did not fulfill her 8-month inactivity clause. Police Gazette and BKBHOF President Scott Burt said that upon signing with BYB, she would be an immediate contender for the Police Gazette World Diamond Belt. Similarly, BYB matchmaker Mel Valenzuela indicated that she would be given a shot to compete for the inaugural BYB women’s featherweight title likely in March, opponent to be determined.
BYB has invested heavily in their womens division and this is futher proof of their serious intentions to compete with the highest level in bare-knuckle.
The winner of next week’s Cecy Ulloa vs. Shelby Cannon fight will face Agnesa Kirakosian for the inaugural BYB bantamweight title; while on the same card PG and BYB Lightweight champion Monica Medina will defend her titles in the third match of her trilogy with the woman she won them from Paty Juarez.
Peralta is familiar to MMA fans for her experience in some of the top MMA organizations in the world. She competed in the 30th season of TUF and has fought seven times for Invicta, winning five of those bouts. She has won both of her BKFC appearances, including a first-round KO of Maia Kahunaele and she handed the BKFC champion, Christine Ferea, her only loss.