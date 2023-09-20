5 questions about Hasbulla, answered
Dagestan's Hasbulla Magomedov shot to fame in early 2021 for his TikTok videos and mimicry of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here are 5 questions about him, answered.
By Anwesha Nag
How tall is Hasbulla?
Hasbulla Magomedov, by his own admission, is 1 meter tall, which converts to 3’4” approximately.
During his highly viral social media rivalry with Abdu Rozik, the two had a face-off mediated by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev. In the 2021 viral video, Hasbulla revealed that he was 1 meter tall. He also confirmed that he was 18 years old at the time and weighed “1 kg less than” Abdu Rozik.
Rozik previously said in the clip that he weighed 38 pounds, which comes to a little above 17 kg. At 1 kg lighter, Hasbulla would be weighing around 35 pounds.
Back in the summer of 2021, Hasbulla and Abdu were pitted against each other in a massive feud that got global viewership, thanks to social media. A fight between the two was rumored to take place sometime in May or June.
No one really believed it would happen and fans, for the most part, assumed it was a PR stunt. True to said assumption, the fight never came to fruition.
Tamaev had posted screenshots of an alleged conversation with Dana White, where the UFC head honcho supposedly offered to host Hasbulla vs. Abdu Rozik in the UFC and asked for Tamaev’s Telegram ID.
However, Hasbulla later dismissed it to be fake in what was his first-ever media scrum. He also hinted that he had parted ways with Tamaev for acting on his behalf without his express consent.
“We didn't discuss it and Dana White didn't offer it. How could [Asxab Tamaev] do it? Is he my father or something? Signed a contract with me to sell the fight? But how can he sell my fight if it doesn't even exist?” Hasbulla said. “He posted some photoshopped screenshots of his DMs with Dana White. I told him to show me his screen recording with this and he couldn't,” he added. [Via: Red Corner MMA]