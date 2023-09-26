30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
22. Chuck Liddell
Light Heavyweight Chuck “The Ice Man” Liddell, who is credited with bringing the UFC into the mainstream of American sports, started his mixed martial arts career in 1998. Liddell went 16-7 with the UFC, including 10 knockouts and four performance bonuses.
Liddell went 10-2 with the promotion, beating Jeff Monson, Kevin Randleman, Murilo Bustamante, Vitor Belfort, Renato Sobral, and Tito Ortiz before his title reign. Liddell beat Randy Couture to become light heavyweight champion in 2005 and went on to defend it four times against Jeremy Horn, Randy Couture, Sobral, and Ortiz.
Liddell went 5-2 in title fights, losing his belt to Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in 2007 and going 1-4 from there on out, his last fight being against Rich Franklin at UFC 115. Liddell was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009, but in 2018 came out of retirement for one more fight against Ortiz. Liddell’s impact on the sport and popularity among old and new school fans, plus his raw knockout power, make him a staple for MMA.